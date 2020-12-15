Local hospitals are awaiting their deliveries of Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine, but shipping it is a massive operation.
Shipping deadlines are critical with this vaccine especially in the thick of the busy holiday season.
As healthcare facilities nationwide await the arrival of the Pfizer vaccine, it's easy to forget how complicated it is for the doses to get from point A to point B.
"We sometimes underestimate the complexity of the network," Mark Spieles, logistics program faculty member at CMU, said.
The stakes are even higher when the product is both time and temperature sensitive.
"This is a very complex and challenging operation," M. Usman Ahmed, assistant professor of supply chain and operations management, said. “It has to work like clockwork. Not just the delivery part, but also the deployment part."
While health care facilities have ultracold freezers awaiting the vaccine's arrival, FedEx and UPS, the two main carriers of the vaccine, also have cold chain freezers and containers to keep the vaccines as cold as possible.
"The temperature requirement is negative 94 degrees F,” Spieles said. “So, when you look at the complexity of it, FedEx and UPS have quite a task."
The complexities of this operation will only expand when the vaccine is administered to the general population, not just healthcare workers.
"It's still a lot of volume, a lot of healthcare workers, but compared to the total population it's still a small fraction,” Ahmed said. “When you scale that up to trying to vaccinate everyone who wants a vaccine, that's oodles of magnitude greater."
The challenge of all the deliveries could ease up if the less time and temperature sensitive Moderna COVID-19 vaccine gets the green light from the FDA.
