Multiple fire departments responded to a barn fire in Montrose Township.
Crews were sent to the scene at about 2:30 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 22.
Fire officials on the scene said the homeowner woke up to use the bathroom and saw the barn was on fire.
The barn is a total loss with about $60,000 in damages, fire officials said. Two vehicles also sustained heat damage.
No injuries were reported from the fire.
Investigators are still determining what started this fire.
