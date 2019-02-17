Multiple fire departments are responding to a house fire in Saginaw County.
Central dispatch paged it out at about 11:30 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 17.
Marion Township, Chesaning, and Tri-Township Fire Departments were sent to the 12000 block of S. Fenmore Road for the fire.
No word yet on the cause or any reported injuries.
Stay with TV5 as we are working to learn more.
