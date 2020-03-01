Multiple Fire Departments are at the scene of a structure fire in Pinconning.
The Pinconning Fire Department was dispatched to 2511 Hupter Rd. at about 9:50 a.m. The structure if off of Newberg just east of I-75. Dispatch said smoke can be seen from the expressway.
Shortly after Bay County Central Dispatch called multiple departments to assist with the structure.
At this time there are no confirmed injuries.
TV5 will update you with more information as it becomes available.
