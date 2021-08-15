Restoration work continues across mid-Michigan as crews work to clean up the mess of last week’s storms.

Flushing storm damage

Flushing resident Maria Perenyi said she does not have power, but some of her neighbors do.

"I really miss the news," Perenyi said.

She's getting ready to spend another night in the dark.

"Ours is coming back on Monday because the electric pole got caught down with the tree, by the tree, and an electrician has to come tomorrow and then Consumers Energy is coming," Perenyi said.

A few doors down, a falling tree spared power lines at Lashawn Greenehester's house. The same can't be said for her car.

"It just looks a hot mess," Greenehester said.

Greenehester said the tree smashed through the windshield and put a hole in its roof.

"I just got that car probably some months ago, like a couple of months ago. Yeah, I wasn't too happy," Greenehester said.

While most residents here knew the extent of the damage right away, one did not. Patrick Kaufman was on vacation in the Upper Peninsula and came home to a nasty surprise Sunday.

"Needless to say, when we got here it was definitely shocking, a little bit devastating," Kaufman said.

Trees snapped in half by wicked winds are laid out all over Kaufman's property.

"We still are without power. We've actually got water in the basement we're trying to rid of, get taken care of right now," Kaufman said.

As for Perenyi, she's hopeful that tonight will be the last time she's without power for a while.

"We'll be happy when it's coming back that's for sure. Because we really want to watch news," Perenyi said.