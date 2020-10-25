Three medical marijuana dispensaries in Genesee County were burglarized Saturday night.
The Burton Police Chief confirmed one dispensary in Burton and two in surrounding areas were broken into and had things stolen from them.
After reviewing surveillance video, investigators were able to identify the suspect and take the person into custody.
