Multiple Mid-Michigan hospitals are expected to receive the Moderna vaccine this week.
"Within the next few days, we're going to be receiving approximately 6,000 doses of Moderna across all of our McLaren hospitals,” said Norman Chapin, chief medical officer for McLaren Bay and Thumb regions.
He said four McLaren hospitals with super cold freezers aren't on the list for the Moderna vaccine.
"It appears that they are prioritizing shipments of the Moderna to facilities that have freezers that can store the Moderna vaccine but may not have freezers that can store the Pfizer," Chapin said.
According to the latest numbers from the state's COVID-19 vaccine dashboard, numerous counties in the area have received some doses of the Moderna vaccine. Ranging from 1,200 doses in Genesee County to as few as 100 doses in Iosco, Ogemaw, and Oscoda counties.
The vaccine rollout is a fluid situation. A hospital in Sanilac County will get its first doses of any kind of COVID-19 vaccine in the coming days.
"We will be receiving the Moderna vaccine. We are told we'll get 300 doses. So that's good news," said Seteve Barnett, president and CEO of McKenzie Health System in Sandusky.
He said the first shots at his hospital will be given to staff early next week. Barnett said he couldn't be happier to get started.
"We can now engage in this process of moving toward that light at the end of the tunnel," Barnett said.
Chapin said the first Moderna shots will go into the arms of staff next week.
"Will make the logistics of giving the vaccinations a little bit simpler because we don't have these challenging logistic storage issues to deal with,” Chapin said. “So yes, we're very excited that both of them are available now."
