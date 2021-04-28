The Tuscola County Health Department is advising anyone who went to the Reese prom at The Grand in Bay City on April 24th that multiple individuals have tested positive for COVID-19.
The health department is advising everyone who attended to quarantine for 14 days and to monitor for symptoms or signs for COVID-19. Residents can contact the Tuscola County Health Department at 989-673-8114 with any questions.
