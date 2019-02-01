An accident at an intersection in Bay County has closed down three traffic lanes.
One northbound lane at Euclid (M-13) and Wilder Road is closed as well as one southbound lane and the turning lane on the south side of the intersection.
It was paged out by central dispatch at about 5:30 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 1.
Drivers should try to avoid the area.
