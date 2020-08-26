Multiple lanes were closed on northbound and southbound I-75 in Genesee County Wednesday morning due to vehicle collisions.
There were multiple lane closures in Flint Township near Corunna Road, according to the Genesee County Sheriff's Office.
There were also lanes closed on northbound I-475 at S. Saginaw Street in Flint.
"Please use caution while traveling on wet roads today. Avoid these areas and watch for responders on scene at these incidents," the sheriff's office said.
