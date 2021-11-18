The Marijuana Regulatory Agency has found multiple unreliable and inaccurate results after testing products in Viridis North, LLC and Viridis Laboratories, LLC.
The MRA is issuing a health and safety advisory for all marijuana products tested by the laboratories except for inhalable marijuana products such as distillate, live resin, vape carts, or any other cannabis concentrates through residual solvent extractions.
The products impacted have a test date between Aug. 10 and Nov. 16. The marijuana product labels are required to list the license number and name of the safety compliance facility that did the testing and the date the product was tested.
An MRA investigation is still going on. Residents who have marijuana products in their possession that are in the recall criteria can return the products to the sales location where they were bought for disposal.
Consumers who have lung disease or a weakened immune system are at a high risk for health-related incidents like aspergillosis. Aspergillosis can impact lung function if these products are consumed.
If a consumer experienced any reactions to these products, they should call their doctor or contact the MRA at 517-284-8599. Marijuana sales locations that sold the product will have to display a recall notice on their sales floor for 30 days from the date of the notice.
Licensees with recall products still in their inventory should:
- Destroy the product and provide proof of destruction: MRA-Compliance@michigan.gov.
- Have the product retested for the microbials compliance panel.
- Send the product back to the original licensee source so they can destroy or have the product retested as a larger batch.
For a list of retailers impacted by this recall, click here.
