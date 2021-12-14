Over the past few weeks people from across the country and state have reached out to support the Oxford community.
Thousands of lives were forever impacted last month when four students were killed and several others were injured.
Alex Merchant shared his feelings about the Oxford shooting.
"It hurt. It hurt. It felt like it could be anyone. It could be any school," Merchant said.
Merchant co-owns the Bay Road Culver's in Kochville Township. That location, and the Culver's on Gratiot in Thomas Township are donating 25 percent of all sales made on Tuesday to Oxford Strong.
"We are hoping to get them to the families directly that were impacted by this tragedy to help with any counseling or anything like that," Merchant said.
Multiple customers supported the gesture made by Culver's.
"Glad that something so mundane can help actually in these miserable times," a customer said.
"Awful large tragedy that happened down there. And if we can help them get on the right track that's the thing to do," another customer said.
Tuesday the Kochville Firefighters Association pooled together some money to give to the cause as well.
Kevin Srnek is a captain with the Kochville Township Fire Department.
"Our members felt very good about making that donation," Srnek said.
He said his fellow firefighters jumped at the chance to lend a hand.
"They want to help out. That's what we're all about on the fire department is helping people," Srnek said.
