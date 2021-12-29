Surging COVID-19 cases in mid-Michigan is causing some local businesses to rethink their New Year's Eve plans.
Michigan's total COVID-19 numbers are now more than 1.5 million cases, and the death toll nears 27,000.
As 2021 and the busy holiday season ends, local businesses are doing everything they can to keep their doors open.
Michael Jablonski owns Mike's Tavern and Brick Street Bar and Grill in Grand Blanc.
“I think there’s a whole bunch of people that just need to get out and have a glass of champagne have a cup of coffee have something and toast out of 2021,” Jablonski said.
Last year both businesses were closed New Year's Eve because of the pandemic.
“It took its financial toll it took its mental toll I'm just glad to be back in business,” Jablonski said.
This time around his doors will be open, and with the surge in COVID-19, he said it is a risk he's keeping in mind while preparing for the influx of customers.
“We take a lot of precautions we make sure things are right,” Jablonski said. “We’re taking everything into consideration and trying to satisfy everybody we can.”
In Frankenmuth, the owner of Main Street Tavern does not know if they will open New Year's Eve. He said they are not short staffed but are out of staff relying on volunteers like Lenny Lafrance.
“I’m actually a local real estate agent and I pick up two nights a week here because they’ve had such a hard time finding regular staff,” Lafrance said.
On those nights, his day starts at 7 a.m. juggling real estate and homeschooling his son until 4. Then volunteering at the tavern until 11 at night.
“The owner and the manager have basically been doing all the work and when you’re working 5-7 days straight and you’re the only one on. It’s not an easy job,” Lafrance said.
The owner said being open on New Year's Eve will be a game-day decision.
“They’re not sure what they’re going to do, and I feel bad,” Lafrance said.
Other businesses like Torch Bar and Grill and Cork in Flint are closing their doors due to a surge in COVID-19 cases.
The owner called the decision brutal, but a no-brainer to keep staff and customers safe. The business will reopen Tuesday.
