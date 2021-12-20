The holiday travel season is here, and experts are urging travelers to stay vigilant against the virus with another COVID-19 surge hitting the United States.
Travel forecasts predict crowded airports and busy roadways as Christmas and New Year's approach.
AAA spokesperson Adrienne Woodland said 109 million Americans will travel between Dec. 23 and Jan. 2.
"We're definitely expecting a lot more people traveling for the holidays this year compared to last year," Woodland said.
A 34 percent increase from this time last year. In Michigan, Woodland said most travelers will be hitting the road.
"We're expecting about 3.3 million people are going to travel for that same holiday period," Woodland said.
TV5 went to MBS International Airport to see if travelers had any concerns given the rise in COVID-19 cases lately. Everyone who spoke to TV5 said they weren't worried.
"Everything was clean. Everybody was cooperative. There was no hassle," one traveler said.
"I'm aware of the issues and what's going on but it really doesn't bother me that much," another traveler said.
"I'm wearing a mask, I've been immunized, I've had covid, and so I just feel very comfortable," a third traveler said.
Dr. Nicholas Haddad said it should be safe for fully vaccinated, boosted individuals to travel as long as they follow safety measures.
"Masking is the most important, especially if there a large number of people in one room," Haddad said.
Haddad said if a resident gets sick on their trip, they should act fast.
"Try to get to a place to be tested. Because if they have covid they have to be away from other people until they get over it which is typically less than ten days," Haddad said.
As for Woodland, she wants travelers to exercise caution.
"We're still encouraging travelers to consult the CDC for recommendations in terms of safety guidance for travel as well as guidance for gathering," Woodland said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.