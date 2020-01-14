A Mid-Michigan apartment is a total loss, and the people that lived there are staying with family, after a kitchen fire Monday night.
Flint Township firefighters were called to Sunridge Apartment Complex at 5:45 p.m. on Jan. 13.
Officials said grease on the stove caught fire and spread, causing one apartment unit to be destroyed.
Residents in three other surrounding units were also displaced due to smoke and water damage.
All residents got out safely, but one firefighter sustained a minor injury after straining/spraining his foot.
Crews were able to clear the scene by 10 p.m.
