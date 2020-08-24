Multiple people were hurt after a modified party bus tipped over at a mud bog event.
Michigan State Police were called to 15 Mile Road in Osceola County on August 22 after the bus rolled over.
Two people were air-lifted for advanced medical care, seven patients were taken by ambulance for treatment.
Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the incident, which remains under investigation.
No further information is being released at this time.
