Several people were hurt in a five-vehicle accident.
Michigan State Police were called to M-55 near S. Loxley Road in Roscommon County at around 5:15 p.m. on Sept. 4.
Investigators said a 70-year-old Merritt man attempted to change lanes on westbound M-55 and didn’t see a vehicle traveling beside him in the right lane. The vehicles collided, throwing the second into a third vehicle that was turning left into a Chemical Bank.
After those vehicles collided, they rolled into a semi-tractor and trailer that was traveling eastbound on M-55.
When the semi-tractor and trailer was hit, a wheel was knocked off the semi-trailer and became airborne.
The wheel and tire then rolled down eastbound M-55 and hit a vehicle parked in the Save-A-Lot parking lot.
There were numerous injuries, and one person was taken to Grayling Munson Hospital, according to troopers.
The crash remains under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.