Several people were hurt in a two-vehicle crash that caused one to roll over.
Saginaw County Sheriff Deputies were called to S. Fordney Road and Lakefield Road in Fremont Township on May 18 at around 7:10 p.m.
Investigators said a 51-year-old St. Charles woman in a Chevy Equinox was eastbound on Lakefield Road and failed to stop at a stop sign on Lakefield Road. Deputies said she hit a 2006 Ford Escape driven by a 61-year-old Brant Township man who was northbound on S. Fordney.
The impact caused the Escape to roll over, sending the driver, and a 55-year-old Saginaw woman to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The Equinox had three people inside. The driver, and a 14-year-old and 15-year-old from St. Charles.
The teens, both women, had minor injuries. The driver had broken bones and was also taken to the hospital.
The crash is still under investigation.
