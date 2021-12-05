On Saturday an Isabella County Sheriff’s deputy was approaching the intersection of Remus and Lincoln roads around 12:45 p.m. when he witnessed a deadly car crash.
The deputy immediately approached the scene. There were three children, ranging in ages from three to 14 and one adult in a 2016 Ford Fiesta, and one other occupant in a 2008 Ford Pickup.
Two younger victims in the rear of the Fiesta where in serious condition. The deputy assisted with medical treatment until first responders and EMS arrived.
The 3-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene, the two other siblings, along with the adult family members were transported to a local hospital by MMR. One sibling was flown to Devos Children’s Hospital in critical condition. The 12-year-old sibling and the 37-year-old driver were transported with non-life-threatening injuries.
The driver, and only occupant of the pickup truck, a 33-year-old man from Union Township refused medical treatment.
The crash is still under investigation. Preliminary findings point to an improper turn at the intersection.
