Multiple people were injured after an early morning shooting in Flint.
It happened shortly before 4 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 29 in the 400 block of Marquette Street.
Multiple victims were transported to area hospitals, Flint Police said.
One victim was listed in critical condition but has since been upgraded to serious condition, police said.
Another victim is listed in good condition and another victim is listed in serious condition, according to police.
The victims include a 24-year-old female, a 29-year-old male, and a 32-year-old male.
If you have any information on this crime, contact Det. Terry Lewis at 810-237-6917 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.