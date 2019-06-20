Multiple people were injured in a crash in Sanilac County on Thursday.
It happened about 2:30 p.m. at the intersection of S. Sandusky Road and Miller Road in Watertown Township.
An 18-year-old Lexington woman was driving a 2017 Buick Encore southbound when she failed to stop for traffic in the roadway, the Sanilac County Sheriff's Office said.
The Encore struck the rear of a 2017 Ford Escape, driven by a 77-year-old man from Applegate. The collision forced the Escapee to hit the rear of a 2002 Ford F-150 driven by a 17-year-old man from Minden city, the sheriff's office said.
The 18-year-old woman and two of her passengers, a 7-year-old and a 3-year-old, were treated on scene and transported to McKenzie Hospital for treatment of their injuries. There was also a 4-year-old passenger who was treated at the scene.
