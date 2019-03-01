Multiple people were rescued after an early morning fire at an apartment building in Grayling.
Michigan State Police were called to the Arbor Court Apartments in Grayling at around 12:50 a.m. on March 1.
When they arrived, residents standing outside said there were several people still in their apartments.
Troopers, and Crawford County Deputies began evacuating residents, forcing open doors if needed.
Officers had to break out a window in an apartment to rescue a woman who was stuck in her smoke-filled apartment.
Many residents are not allowed to go back to their apartments, and the American Red Cross has stepped in to help.
The cause of the fire is still unclear at this point.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.