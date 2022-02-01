Multiple police agencies are at the scene of what Michigan State Police are calling a “domestic assault” in the Timber Heights Manufactured Home Community in Davison.
It’s located off of Oak Road north of Lapeer Road in Davison.
Michigan State Police’s Emergency Support Team has arrived on scene. This team handles highly dangerous and critical incidents facing law enforcement.
The Davison Police Department, Genesee County Sheriff’s Office are also on scene.
TV5 has a crew on scene.
Stay with TV5 as we continue to follow this breaking news story.
