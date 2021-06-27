The National Weather Service said the confirmed EF-2 tornado that tore through Port Austin wrecked multiple homes and knocked down countless trees.
Residents are now picking up the pieces and some homeowners are thankful to be alive after Saturday’s storm.
Steve Lapeak has lived in his Port Austin home for 15 years.
“Everything inside, it’s gone,” Lapeak said.
He lost everything after a tornado touched down in Huron County on Saturday.
“I had just gotten home about a half hour or so before and it just started getting different, scary different,” Lapeak said.
He headed to the basement and took cover. That is when the twister struck his home.
“I got underneath our heavy old wooden ash table and then I heard wood ripping in snapping,” Lapeak said.
The walls are still standing, but the ceilings are completely gone. He has insurance and plans to rebuild.
“We're going to stay in the area, lightening don’t hit twice right?” Lapeak said.
Right next door to Lapeak, Robert Golochowicz's home of 13 years, was also hit.
“We heard a large howling and our screen door swung 180 and hit the house,” Golochowicz said.
Both he and his wife were injured along with others in the home.
“My wife was laying under a partial wall and myself and four others too were blown down the stairs and two were just knocked down,” Golochowicz said.
His wife remains hospitalized and Golochowicz suffered a broken wrist. Their home also destroyed.
“It’s a total loss but God was with us and we survived. So, it’s important,” Golochowicz said.
He is unsure if he'll rebuild in the same spot. In the meantime, the community support has been overwhelming.
“People have volunteered their homes whether they're weekend cottages for them or permanent residence. The outpouring of Baptist Church in Port Austin has been amazing,” Golochowicz said.
