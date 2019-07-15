Several power lines are down across Genesee County and thousands of other Mid-Michigan customers have lost power.
Genesee County 911 is reporting wires are down in the following areas:
- 6297 Westdale Drive in Grand Blanc Township
- 9044 Chelmsford Drive in Swartz Creek
- 5069 School Street in Swartz Creek
- 8275 W. Hill Road in Gaines Township
- 5308 South Seymour Road in Swartz Creek
Consumers Energy is reporting thousands of customers have lost power across Mid-Michigan during the storm:
- Clare County: 70 customers
- Genesee County: 3,316 customers
- Gratiot County: 43 customers
- Isabella County: 131 customers
- Midland County: 16 customers
- Saginaw County: 81 customers
- Shiawassee County: 1,294 customers
For updated power outage numbers and restoration times, visit Consumers Energy website.
