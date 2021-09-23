First responders were out in full force Thursday morning making sure residents evacuated Wenonah Beach Estates in Bay County safely after rising water levels hit the community.

Watching water flow outside a basement window is a sight Bangor Township Supervisor Glenn Rowley has never seen at his home along the Kawkawlin River until now.

"It's helpless. There is nothing that you can do at that point," Rowley said.

Wicked winds and soaking rains left about two inches of water in his basement. Rowley's sump pump overwhelmed.

"We had one pump going, the two pumps going, then two pumps and a township supervisor running a hand pump. And we just couldn't keep up. So, we got water," Rowley said.

Lake levels are lower than they have been in recent years and Rowley said he thinks that made all the difference.

"We're lucky that the water is down two feet from what it was last year. Can only imagine the amount of water that we would have if we had those lake levels that we had two years ago or even just last year with this, it would've been much worse," Rowley said.

Rowley said there have been numerous reports of flooded basements throughout the area. He urges everyone affected by flooding to get water out of their basements, so mold or other issues don't arise.

He's quick to point out this community, which is also home to Wenona Beach Estates, is a great place to live 362 days out of the year. Rowley said there are a lot of residents just like him who accept a few tough moments every now and then to call the Saginaw Bay home.

"It's a beautiful place to live and this is one of the perils of living on the water. And it's a risk I'm willing to take," Rowley said.