Multiple schools were thrown into secure mode Wednesday as police canvased a Mid-Michigan city.
Officers were tracking down reports of a man threatening to shoot up a school.
Claims of a man in a trench coat, possibly threatening gun violence at a school nearby, drew action from the Bay City Department of Public Safety.
It was previously reported that Bay City Central High School was in secure mode but Superintendent Steve Bigelow clarified their schools never went into secure mode.
"When we get information we're not comfortable with, like today, we're going to make the best decision for kids, best decision for staff and families,” said Matt Schmidt, Superintendent at Bangor Township Schools. “We feel like we did that today."
Bangor Township schools were placed in secure mode, which limited movement to within the school building. This is different than a lockdown where movement is restricted to each respective classroom.
According to the Bay County Sheriff Troy Cunningham, the chain of events leading to the call for secure mode began Tuesday afternoon at the Salvation Army in Bay City.
A woman who works there called police after a man wearing a trench coat asked her if he looked creepy enough to shoot up a school.
A few hours later, a person told police that he heard a guy in a bar wearing a trench coat say he was going to shoot up a school on Bay City's south side.
Officers searched the area but could not find a matching description.
Investigators deemed the threat not credible, so Bay City Schools did not go into secure mode.
But Bangor Township Schools did.
"Upon arriving this morning, we received additional information,” Schmidt said. “That's when it rose to the level of working with law enforcement. We just became a little uncomfortable, so we made the decision to go into secure mode for the entire day."
Schmidt said extra police patrols were present at all the school buildings. And even though it appears in this case the threat was much ado about nothing, he appreciates those who felt the need to see something say something.
"We have ‘Ok to Say,’ which is a system for students within the building,” he said. “We would hope that any community member, parent, if they hear or see anything, that they report it immediately."
