Several roads in Saginaw County are closed due to water over the roadway.
The Michigan Department of Transportation is reporting that eastbound and westbound M-57 (Peet Road) at Stuart Road have reopened.
The Saginaw County Road Commission is also reporting the following roads closed:
- Gary Rd. west of Gasper
- Gasper south of Gary to M-57
- Chesaning and Gasper intersection
- Ditch road from Corruna east to Gasper
- Seymour between Sloan & Dorwood
- Canada between Petit & Marshall
Drivers are being asked to find an alternate route.
