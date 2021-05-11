With COVID-19 cases trending downward and vaccinations reducing the risk of infection calls are growing to end federal unemployment benefits.
Some say the money is promoting a labor shortage, but one recipient said that is a misperception.
Brandon Harris, 32, has been receiving unemployment since losing his job in December.
“I was employed with Art Van, and then they filed for bankruptcy. Love's Furniture acquired the building, and then they filed bankruptcy," Harris said.
Months later he is still collecting the federal assistance.
“Receiving those unemployment benefits it actually worked out in our favor within my household because it allows me to be at home with my children more especially with my newborn,” Harris said.
Something he said alleviates the cost of childcare and allows him to help his kids with virtual learning. Adding that he's taking a pay-cut receiving unemployment.
“I think it's a misperception of people not wanting to work versus wanting to be paid more as far as higher wages,” Harris said.
The Michigan National Federation of Independent Businesses urging the state to cancel the additional $300 in federal unemployment benefits. Members feel that doing so will help the labor shortage.
Several states have done so. Missouri is the latest making the announcement today.
“It's time that we end these programs that have incentivized people to stay out of the work force,” said Missouri Governor Mike Parson.
Luis Fernandez is the co-manager of Redwood Steakhouse in Flint and knows the struggle of not having enough workers.
“We’ve also shut down on Sundays, we’re not open because of the amount of people that we have working for us,” Fernandez said.
He calls the situation a Catch-22 saying although they need more workers, those workers have valid concerns. From their safety to their wages.
“It’s hard to hire people and they’re not getting the hours and it’s not fair to them that they cannot make a living wage,” Fernandez said.
He adds there should be some type of assistance until the pandemic is over.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.