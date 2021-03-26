The rise in cases making several thumb-area schools revert back to remote learning when students return from spring break.
The decision to move to virtual learning was a tough one for Brian Keim the Superintendent at Laker Schools.
"We were going to do everything we could to keep our students learning in person. That's real important to us," Keim said.
Grades six through 12 went to remote learning last week. This week the elementary school followed.
Kiem said staff shortages due to employees who are either in quarantine, tested positive for COVID-19, or dealing with side of effects from a COVID-19 vaccination are to blame. Making matters worse, Keim said there aren't enough available substitute teachers in Huron County.
"When you get into eight, nine, ten substitute teacher needs we're looking at a compromised program and that's when we have to call it," Keim said.
With spring break next week, Keim is concerned about students traveling. But Keim is quick to point out that he is hitting the road as well.
"My own family has to travel. We've got a wedding out of state. And so, I know a lot of that is choices have to be made, some of that's unavoidable. And I also recognize the need for a mental health break. People want to travel and have some quality family time and get to somewhere where it's a little warmer so try not to be in judgment of those situations," Keim said.
Keim said he is going to be as safe as he can, and he hopes others will do the same. That way classes can resume in person when spring break ends in April.
"At this point and time, we intend to come back and see how things play out. We want to be cautious and monitor things carefully," Keim said.
