The westbound lanes of US-10, between US US-10 and Stark Road in Midland County, are closed due to a crash involving multiple vehicles.
Eastbound US-10 is restricted to one lane between Stark and Eastman.
The crash was reported at 6:29 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 20 by the Michigan Department of Transportation.
No word yet on the condition of those involved.
Drivers are asked to avoid the area if possible.
Stay with TV5 for updates.
