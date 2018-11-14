Police are investigating a four-vehicle chain reaction crash in Midland County.
Sheriff's deputies said a driver was traveling northbound on Meridian Road just after 7 a.m. when they failed to stop for a red light at Isabella Road.
That car was then hit by a second vehicle which was hit by the third.
The car that ran the light went off the road and hit another vehicle at a nearby gas station.
Police say no one was hurt.
The intersection reopened just after 7:30 a.m.
