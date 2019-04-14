Bay County Central Dispatch is reporting multiple accidents due to icy road conditions.
Central dispatch said it seeing several accidents on highways and secondary roads this afternoon.
Central dispatch is asking drivers to be cautious when they head out this afternoon.
Multiple Mid-Michigan counties are also under Winter Weather Advisories. Read the full First Warn 5 forecast here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.