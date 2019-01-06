A three-vehicle crash injured five people and killed a 9-month-old child in Montcalm County.
Troopers responded to the crash in Winfield Township at 1:15 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 6.
The investigation shows that a 46-year-old woman was eastbound on West Howard City Road and tried to turn north onto Amble Road.
Her sedan was struck from behind by a pickup truck, driven by a 27-year-old.
The 46-year-old’s sedan crossed the center line and hit a westbound pickup truck, driven by a 54-year-old woman.
Police said the 27-year-old driver and a 54-year-old driver were taken to Kelsey Hospital with minor injuries.
The 46-year-old woman had three passengers in her vehicle, an 18-year-old woman, 18-year-old man, and a 9-month-old girl.
Police said the 46-year-old woman and the 18-year-old man were taken to Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, while the 18-year-old woman was airlifted to Spectrum with critical injuries.
Police said the 9-month-old child was pronounced dead at the scene.
While the investigation is ongoing, Michigan State Police said its unclear if alcohol or distracted driving were factors in this crash.
