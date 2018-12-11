Authorities say the transgender status of a woman played a role in her fatal shooting in Detroit.
Albert Weathers of Sterling Heights was charged Monday with murder in the death of Kelly Stough, who was found dead on a Detroit street Friday.
The Wayne County prosecutor's office says evidence about how Stough's transgender status had a role will be presented in court. Spokeswoman Maria Miller declined further comment. A message seeking comment was left with Weathers' lawyer.
Michigan's next attorney general, Dana Nessel, says the case reflects the "excessive brutality" faced by members of Detroit's transgender community. Nessel is president of Fair Michigan, a group committed to equal protection for gay, lesbian and transgender residents.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.