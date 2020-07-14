A 29-year-old woman has been charged in connection with the shooting death of a teenager.
Saginaw Police were called to the 400 Block of 10th Street for a report of a shooting at 2:30 p.m. on July 10.
Police said 18-year-old Shavonne Barns was shot in the torso area and died at the hospital on Saturday, July 11 at around 3 a.m.
Officers were able to locate several witnesses and a 29-year-old woman was taken into custody immediately following the shooting.
Prosecutors said the suspect shot Barnes following a fight that stemmed from a traffic crash involving the two.
The Saginaw County Prosecutor has now charged the suspect with an open count of murder and possessing a firearm during the commission of a felony.
An open count of murder includes both first-degree premediated murder, which carries a mandatory penalty of life in prison without the possibility of parole, and second-degree murder, which carries a maximum penalty of life in prison with the possibility of parole.
The suspect’s name is being withheld, pending her arraignment.
Police said this is the 10th homicide in Saginaw this year.
