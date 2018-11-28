Prosecutors are dropping murder charges against two Detroit men who were granted a new trial based on the boyhood memory of a man who witnessed his mother's slaying in 1999.
Justly Johnson and Kendrick Scott have been in prison or jail for nearly 20 years. The Wayne County prosecutor's office said Wednesday it's dropping the case, four months after the Michigan Supreme Court said the men deserved another trial.
Lisa Kindred was shot in a van on Mother's Day in 1999. Her son, Charmous Skinner Jr., was 8 years old and also in the vehicle. His recollection of the shooter is different than the evidence offered at trial. Skinner was never interviewed by police.
Scott described his release as "awesome." He says it's a "tragedy" that the men were locked up for so long.
