Murder charges have been issued in two Memorial Day weekend homicides.
Saginaw County Prosecuting Attorney John McColgan Jr. issued the charges against two suspects in unrelated homicides.
Thirty-one-year-old Demarcus D. Buell is in custody while two other suspects remain at large.
Buell is charged with an open count of murder in connection with the shooting death of 26-year-old Stefan Rowe that took place on May 25. Police say Rowe was shot multiple times following an argument with Buell.
Police arrested Buell immediately after the homicide and he has remained in jail since. Buell was arraigned on May 29 and was ordered to jail without bond on the murder charge.
Charges were also issued against two suspects in the early morning shooting death of Antonio Buford Jr. on ay 24 at the Marathon gas station on Court Street.
Buford, 21, was shot multiple times inside a parked vehicle in the gas station parking lot, according to police.
Police say a second 21-year-old was also shot in the vehicle, but survived his wounds.
The suspects in that case also face an open count of murder as well as single counts of assault with intent to murder and carrying a dangerous weapon with unlawful intent and three counts of possessing a firearm during the commission of a felony.
