The Saginaw Valley Naval Ship Museum USS Edson DD946 announced the death of Chief Mike Kegley.
According to the museum, Chief Kegley died on Thursday, Sept. 3.
People that worked closely with Kegley said he worked tirelessly to bring the USS Edson to Bay City as a museum ship and he devoted much of his life to making thing happen at the museum over the past 23 years.
Chief Kegley’s viewing will be held at Gephart Funeral Home on Tuesday, Sept. 8 from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m. On Wednesday, Sept. 9, he will lie in state at the Saginaw Valley Naval Ship Museum from 10 a.m. until 11 p.m. with the funeral service to follow.
Social distancing guidelines will apply to all services.
