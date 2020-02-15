The founding director of the Arab American National Museum is being honored as the institution marks its 15th anniversary.
Anan Ameri has been named 2020 Arab American of the Year by ACCESS, of which the museum is part.
Officials are planning to formally present the award to her March 6 at the ACCESS 49th Annual Dinner in Detroit.
ACCESS said in a release Ameri has "dedicated her career to advocating for social justice and equity, immigrant rights and uplifting and preserving Arab American stories." She joined ACCESS in 1997 and retired in 2013.
ACCESS is based in Dearborn.
