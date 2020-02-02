The historic, acoustic marvel that is Detroit's Orchestra Hall is the focus of an exhibition coinciding with its centennial year.
"100 Years of Music, Magic and Community" features original seats, a re-created 1920s coat room and an interactive stage from which guests can take a virtual swing at conducting the Detroit Symphony Orchestra.
The hall was built in 1919 for the orchestra, which left and returned in 1989 after 50 years. The exhibit explores the hall's life, near-death and rebirth: Artifacts, images and audio begin with architectural records and construction, a close call with demolition in the 1970s and a restoration and expansion that followed.
It's on display at the museum through April 26.
