Music and performance venues are working to make their voices heard.
Concert venues in Michigan have been impacted a lot throughout the pandemic. More than 30 venues are teaming up to form the Michigan Independent Venue and Promoter Association.
Adam Gac, the executive director of Bay City’s Historic Masonic Temple and the vice president of the association, is excited Michigan venues are getting recognition.
“This is just super exciting because it’s kind of formal recognition that Michigan venues decided to work together and we’re gonna do it to advocate,” Gac said.
Other Mid-Michigan members include Wayside Central in Mt. Pleasant, The Midland Center for The Arts, and the Machine Shop in Flint.
“We’re not advocating for stuff to reopen. We want everyone to be safe,” Gac said. “This is just about making sure that independent venues get the relief that they need.”
The association started after the creation of the National Independent Venue Association, which is working to secure federal assistance.
The Michigan group is looking to get $10 million in state relief.
“There’s a lot of people from a diverse group of different types of venues all working together toward this end so that’s always great to see. So I think that’ll make Michigan a leader in culture as we resume post pandemic,” Gac said.
Gac is hoping to see the group stick together after the pandemic.
“We’re gonna continue on after this. We’re gonna continue to work together to try to address logistic issues, trying to address healthcare for our employees. There are things that venues working together can do great things,” Gac said.
