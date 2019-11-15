An annual event is raising money for veterans, bringing a rock-and-roll atmosphere to the Saginaw VA Medical Center.
"It's very important to me,” said Steven Obuch. “I'm a six-year veteran."
Obuch is a drummer for the Lemon Frog Band. The group brought their tunes along with a van full of stuff for veterans at the VA hospital in Saginaw.
"We gathered up all these donated items over the past couple of weeks,” Obuch said. “And all the items that we gather we bring down here. Because it's some of the items that these guys don't really have covered by the VA."
Obuch said many of the items are things veterans can really use.
"Toiletries, and sweatpants, and clothes, and calling cards, and shoes, winter jackets."
Obuch says the band also collects monetary donations to help veterans that are homeless. Obuch tells us the effort this year was a success and he's ready to try and help even more veterans next year.
"This is actually our fourth year doing this,” he said. “We're coming on our fifth year coming up and we plan to move forward with it."
