Musicians play benefit show for 12-year-old battling cancer

A young girl battling cancer is getting community support in her fight.
Twelve-year-old Angel Lynn just finished her third round of chemo with two more to go.
She’s a seventh-grader at White Pine Middle School in Saginaw but has missed a lot of time due to leukemia.
On Sunday at Hamilton Street Pub in Saginaw, several local musicians banded together to put on a show all in Angel’s honor.
“It just hit me pretty hard because I’ve got a 12-year-old son, you know same age as Angel and I don’t even know how I would be able to handle that,” said organizer Mike Spitz. “So I just told him you know maybe there’s something I can do to help you out.”
“I’m very grateful,” said Matthew Rose, Angel’s father. “I tell him and he’s like, ‘well I can help you out' and that’s when everything just snowballed to where it is now.”
All proceeds from the event will go towards Angel’s care.
There’s also a GoFundMe page set up to help support Angel’s fight against cancer.
