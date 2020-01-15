A Lake Michigan community has voted to spend $20,000 to kill as many as 30 deer at two parks in western Michigan.
The unanimous vote by the Muskegon City Commission is an effort to control growing herds, although there are different opinions among residents.
The Muskegon Chronicle reports the cull by sharpshooters must be completed by March 31.
Residents in favor of a special kill have talked about damage to vegetation and concerns about tick-borne illnesses.
Some critics say the deer should be considered a community asset.
