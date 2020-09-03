As a Muslim woman Cora Cave doesn't want anyone to go through what she did.
"You’re traumatized,” she said. “You’re so traumatized. It’s like you don’t want anybody to look at you or know you, recognize you. It’s like you’re walking down on the street with no clothes on at all."
She says that's why she has filed a lawsuit with the Rasor Law Firm against the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office.
She’s alleging that the jail staff made her unveil after an arrest, leaving her without her hijab for over 12 hours.
"I started getting anxiety,” she said. “Because now I’m being in front of even you, my lawyer a man with my face unveiled. So, it does play a part, I felt small. I feel embarrassed. There’s just so many different emotions."
The lawsuit states that Cave got pulled over for speeding on her way home from work. Then the Michigan State Police Trooper who stopped her told her she had an outstanding warrant for a ticket she says she thought was taken care of.
Her attorney says it turns out it was. Still, she was arrested and taken to the Genesee County Jail.
As deputies at the jail booked her, she says she told them she believes wearing a hijab is part of being faithful.
She says they told her to take it off.
Her attorney Jim Rasor says the whole point of cave coming forward is to protect others.
"We cannot understand for the life of us why the jail could not respect that,” Rasnor said. “Maybe it was a training issue. Maybe it was an intentional issue, we don’t know. But what I can tell you is we’re going to make sure that this doesn’t happen to another Muslim woman.”
Rasor adds that Cave has the right to express her religion by covering herself. And it is a violation of the law for jail staff to violate that right.”
"This is how we live,” Cave said. “It’s for my lord. And in the Quran it states that we cover for him."
The Genesee Sheriff Chris Swanson says he has yet to see the lawsuit or any complaints of the incident. The Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton told us the same thing but added that the county takes all religious freedoms very seriously.
