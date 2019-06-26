Summer of love
If you're looking for something to do this weekend, a Saginaw County theater troupe wants to take you back to the 60s.

Muth Community Players is performing "Summer of Love" Friday and Saturday at the Bronner Performing Arts Center.

The shows start at 7 p.m. and tickets are $10.

The show is described as "A hippy, trippy musical featuring the powerful music of the late 60s."

