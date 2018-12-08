Police are confirming that mutilated remains found in a Grand Rapids home last weekend are those of a missing Kalamazoo woman.
Last seen at Mulligan’s Pub in the east town neighborhood of Grand Rapids.
Thirty-one-year-old Ashley Young had been missing for just over a week when Grand Rapids Police announced via Twitter that her DNA matched the mutilated body found on Sunday night at the home of 29-year-old Jared Chance.
Authorities say it took longer than usual to identify the body because of its condition.
According to court documents obtained by Fox 17, Chance’s neighbor, with whom he shares a home with, noticed a strange smell.
So he went to the basement where he found a bag with the remains of a partial human body, then he called 911.
Police investigated the home on Franklin Street southeast for hours on Sunday night.
Chance was charged on Tuesday with one count of concealing death and one count of mutilation of a dead body.
He’s being charged as a fourth-time habitual offender because of unrelated prior criminal activity.
He could face life in prison if convicted.
The home of Chance’s parents in Holland was searched on Wednesday.
A forensics team was seen going in and out of the homes on 20th Avenue, possibly collecting evidence.
Meanwhile, an outpouring of support is being shared on the Facebook page that was once dedicated to finding Young.
Many shared their condolences and offering prayers to her family.
Friends of the victim, Ashley Young, said she knew suspect Jared Chance.
