The abortion battle in Michigan continues as a local pro-choice group protests the possible elimination of medical abortions.
For the second time in two weeks, “My Body, My Choice” supporters gathered in Kochville Township’s Rainbow Park.
Pro Choice Warriors of Mid-Michigan organizes each rally.
“The first one we didn’t give everyone that big of a heads up, so we wanted to plan another just so we could have more people come out and bigger turnout,” said Brianna Scott with “My Body, My Choice.”
The protest went on for four hours with around a dozen supporters coming and going to make their voices heard.
The group is concerned about the Republican-led Michigan legislature passing bills to ban second-trimester abortions known as dilation and evacuation.
“Nobody else can tell anybody else how to think or feel because nobody has the same life experiences but we just want the reciprocation of that respect. Everybody makes their choices but we want to make our choices too and nobody can take that decision away from us,” Scott said.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has stated she plans to veto such bills when they hit her desk.
In response, "Right to Life of Michigan" is gearing up to collect 400,000 signatures around the state to bypass Whitmer.
“That’s what we’re working on right now is ending that procedure,” said Lisa Goss, a "Right to Life" representative. “It’s a horrific procedure and we want to put an end to that and if the governor will not stand with us to put an end to this evil then we’ll just go beyond her and the citizens of Michigan will end it.”
To combat protests like the one today, "Right to Life of Michigan" plans to educate people on their cause while collecting signatures.
“It always saddens me that people are misled in my opinion and that’s part of our goal is to educate people, get the truth out there and what 'Right to Life' is all about,” Goss said.
"My Body, My Choice" plans to hold a women’s rally at the Saginaw Democrat headquarters on June 29.
Organizers said Rep. Vanessa Guerra and possibly Sen. Debbie Stabenow will be in attendance.
