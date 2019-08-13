Michigan State Police say the search for Myah Leigh Breed is over after she was found safe.
An endangered missing advisory was posted for the 6-month-old late Tuesday night, after she was last seen in the area of 5341 Flushing Rd. Flushing, Michigan.
Myah was reportedly with her biological father, Michael Breed, who does not have parental rights.
Officials don’t say where she was found, just that she is safe.
